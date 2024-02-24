Nearly two-thirds of Michigan Upper Peninsula hunters rate 2023 deer season as ‘poor’

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan DNR’s annual Upper Peninsula Deer Camp Survey from the 2023 firearms season confirmed that deer sightings and hunter success were down significantly from the year before, especially in the region’s western counties. However, buck hunting success actually increased slightly in eastern counties, according to survey results reported by DNR wildlife biologist David Jentoft.