Is your hunting dog a good candidate for pet insurance?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Forty years ago, bird dogs lived in kennels built on the sides of garages or in backyards. Today, they’re far more likely to be found squeezing into bed with us or sleeping on a comfy pad in our rooms than they are to be residing in outside runs. Times have changed for our four-legged hunting partners in many ways. Their veterinary care is certainly one of those ways.