Wisconsin ready to honor Aldo Leopold on 75th anniversary of Sand County Almanac

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Several anniversaries come to mind as we approach Leopold Week, the annual celebration of legendary conservationist Aldo Leopold and his classic book, A Sand County Almanac. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the book’s first printing in 1949. It has since been translated into 15 languages and sold well over 2 million copies. This year marks the 25th celebration of the original Leopold Weekend, when the professor’s fans in Lodi, Wis. – population 2,893 at the time – gathered in the town’s library in March 2000 to read aloud A Sand County Almanac cover to cover.