Nature Smart: A day photographing wolves and bison as nature runs its course in Yellowstone

Along the Firehole River in Yellowstone recently, a group of photographers watched the Wapiti pack of wolves stalk a large, weak, and injured bull bison. Based on the bull’s size, this big boy was near the end of its life, and winter was taking its toll. For a full day, the wolves tried to approach the bison, but when he turned to defend himself, the wolves retreated.