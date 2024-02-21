Clearwater Lake: Come for the lakers, stay for the scenery in Minnesota’s Cook County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Located about 40 minutes from Grand Marais, Minn., up the Gunflint Trail, Cook County’s Clearwater Lake is a deep, cold Canadian Shield system. It’s also one of the clearest lakes in this area, and partially is located within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Clearwater is known primarily for its lake trout production.