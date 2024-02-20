Carlyle Lake holding big numbers of light geese as conservation order opens in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The much-anticipated 2024 Light Goose Conservation Order season has arrived, prompting a spectacular grand finale for North American waterfowl hunters. Reports are streaming in from Illinois where strong numbers of light geese are building up in key areas.