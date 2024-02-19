Wisconsin’s Day, English lakes have unusual 28-inch muskie size limit

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Day Lake and English Lake are two Wisconsin waters that carry an unusual muskie size limit in that anglers are encouraged to keep muskies longer than 28 inches. Both lakes are in Ashland County near the small town of Clam Lake. Four other 28-inch muskie lakes are also in the same area, Mineral, Potter, Spillerberg, and East Twin.