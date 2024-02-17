Tom Venesky: Restrictions on Raystown Lake fishing tourneys in Pennsylvania don’t float

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For a boater who likes to fly, Raystown Lake is a mecca within Pennsylvania. There are no speed or horsepower restrictions at the lake, so boaters on Raystown can throttle down and make some waves. When it comes to competing in a fishing tournament on the lake, however, the federal government feels that’s one activity where restrictions are needed. And it really doesn’t make sense.