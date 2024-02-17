Longear sunfish are feisty fighters of late winter, early spring in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A longear sunfish is unlike any other. Glimmering fresh from the water, it seems too spectacular to be here, as if had been blown inland from the barrier reef of an exotic land. It is a real treat to see, if you get the chance. There are two subspecies, the northern longear, Lepomis megalotis peltastes, and the central longear, Lepomis megalotis megalotis. The northern longear is the smaller of the two.