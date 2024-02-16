New York DEC projects duck hunting season dates for 2024-27

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Barring potential changes at the Federal level, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced duck hunting season dates for the 2024-2025 through 2026-2027 waterfowl hunting seasons. To select the season dates in each zone that may work best for most hunters, DEC needed to understand what is important to hunters and pair those values with actual data on duck abundance, migration, and recent weather patterns.