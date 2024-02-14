Ohio DNR stocked 40 million fish in ’23 in Ohio’s inland waterways

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 40.8 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters in 2023. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 239 locations statewide. These annual fish stockings play an important role in providing excellent fishing for Ohio’s 1.7 million anglers.