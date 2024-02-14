Gear & Gadgets: Products to get you outdoors from KastKing, Bushnell, Outdoor Edge, and more

The KastKing V10LS Spooling Station and Rod Rack has a unique built-in line spooling system and curved design to give you maximum storage in a minimum space for your fishing gear.

The upper rod rack includes a spooling fixture for spooling spinning or casting reels and a shaft to store your leader line spools and filler spools. Our Line Boss tension bands come in handy for keeping the line on your spools and also for applying tension during the spooling process.

The KastKing V10LS line spooler is designed to position the filler spool axis perpendicular to the rod for spooling casting reels. This orientation permits line to unroll from the filler spool and roll directly onto the casting reel spool without twisting the fishing line during the process. Our unique Line Boss tension band system allows for quick adjustments to the line tension being applied during the spooling process to ensure the line is tight on the spool.

For spinning reels, the filler spool axis is positioned parallel to the rod which allows the fishing line to un-coil from the filler spool and coil onto the spinning reel spool. This prevents the line from twisting as it is being spooled onto the spinning reel. The adjustable Line Boss tension band is used to apply the ideal pressure to make sure the line lays down correctly on your fishing reel and it is not too loose.

The innovative V10LS Spooling Station Rod Rack makes it easy to spool your reels and manage all your fishing gear.

For more information, visit www.kastking.com.

BUSHNELL LAUNCHES RUGGED TWO WAY RADIOS WITH SHINE FLEX

Bushnell®, an industry leader in performance optics, has announced the introduction of a new range of Two Way Radios under a brand license partnership with Shine Flex, a leading communication technology company bringing reliability, performance and innovation to the category.

The new Bushnell Two Way Radios utilize the latest technology available and are an essential communication tool for the true outdoorsman. Ideal for hunters, campers, hikers, and everything in between these radios keep you connected while off the grid.

LPX650 features include: 2-Watt Power Output, up to 42-mile range, IPX67 weatherproof rating, floating, built-in LED flashlight, 5-level VOX, Vibration Alert, NOAA Weather Alerts, rechargeable batteries, charging dock, USB-C cables, and belt clips.

LPX550 features include: 2-Watt Power Output, up to 36-mile range, IPX2 weather resistant rating, built-in LED flashlight and SOS warning, 5-level VOX, Vibration Alert, NOAA Weather Alerts, rechargeable batteries, charging dock, USB-C cables, and belt clips.

LPX350 features include: 1-Watt Power Output, up to 25-mile range, IPX2 rating, 5-level VOX, NOAA Weather Alerts, rechargeable batteries, USB-C cables, and belt clips.

LPX150 features include: 0.5-Watt Power Output, up to 20-mile range, 5-level VOX, rechargeable batteries, USB-C cables, and belt clips.

Built to last, these Two Way Radios are designed to be durable and withstand the bumps and bruises of any adventure.

WILDLIFE RESEARCH CENTER INTRODUCES FOOD SCENT ATTRACTOR SPRAYS

Wildlife Research Center® introduces Three New Powerful Food Scent Attractor Sprays to its already impressive line of scent attractors and human scent elimination products.

These aerosol attractor sprays, from Wildlife Research Center, come in three great new flavors: Acorn Supreme, Caramel Apple and Sweet Corn. They attract with strong, long-range scents to stimulate hunger instincts.

Premium quality, strong, and extra long range. Powerful attraction qualities cover your scent and attract Deer and other Big Game. Increase action at food plot and bait sites or use stand alone to help bring them in.

Simply apply this Powerful Food Attraction Scent to foliage, wicks, or just spray into the air around your hunting area to stimulate activity. Smells fresh and like the real thing.

Developed from decades of research by the scent experts at Wildlife Research Center®

Wildlife Research Center® is known for its innovative products in Scents and Scent Elimination, and it’s their extreme passion and superior quality that has propelled them to be the leader in the category. “Helping Hunters Fill Tags for over 40 Years!”

For more information on the entire line of scent elimination products and hunting lures from Wildlife Research Center, inc. visit www.wildlife.com.

OUTDOOR EDGE SHOWCASES RAZORGUIDE PAK BLADE HUNTERS COMBO KIT

Built on our experience in the field, the RazorGuide Pak™ combines the necessary tools for hunters in a compact waxed canvas roll pack. Featuring two RazorSafe™ replaceable blade knives and a saw, the RazorGuide Pak™ is ready to meet the demands of even the most experienced guides.

The RazorBone™ comes equipped with 3.5” drop-point blades, gutting blade and 5.0” boning/fillet blades to bring your harvest from the field to the table with a single knife. When you knock down the trophy of a lifetime, the RazorCape™ steps in with the 3.0” caping blade that breezes through intricate cutting tasks with surgical precision.

Whether you are clearing shooting lanes or cutting through a pelvic bone, the lightweight Flip N Zip™ saw powers through tough material with ease. All tools are conveniently stored in a premium waxed canvas roll pack that converts to a belt scabbard, providing organization while on or between hunts.

For more information on the combo kit or other hunting knives, visit www.outdooredge.com.

CCI AMMUNITION ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW PRODUCTS

CCI Ammunition is proud to announce new ammunition options for 2024. These new additions include Uppercut Defense 22 LR, Hevi-Bismuth Pest Control Shotshell, 10mm Pest Control Shotshell, and Blazer Brass low-recoil 9mm handgun ammunition.

Uppercut’s 22 LR, 32-grain, jacketed hollow point bullet features nose skiving that initiates full and reliable expansion through 2.5- to 4-inch semi-auto pistols, while retaining the weight needed to hit critical penetration depths needed for self-defense.

The new Hevi-Bismuth pest control centerfire handgun shotshells are loaded with the Catalyst lead-free primer and HEVI-Bismuth pellets. At 9.6 g/cc, the shot carries nearly the same density and downrange energy of lead but adheres to all non-toxic ammunition requirements. Available in 9mm Luger, 38/357 Mag., 40 S&W, 44 Spl/Rem Mag., 45 Auto, and 45 Colt.

The new 10mm Auto 105-grain No. 9 pest control centerfire handgun shotshells produce consistent patterns that make it easier to knock down nasty critters such as snakes and other pests in tight quarters. Packed in reusable boxes of 10 shotshells.

New 9mm Luger Blazer Brass handgun ammunition features reloadable brass cases, quality primers, and clean-burning propellants. The new lower-recoil, 100-grain load offers consistent, reliable, accurate performance for target shooting.