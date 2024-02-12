Two Pennsylvania men found guilty of bird poisonings

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Beaver County, Pa, farm operator and one of his employees were found guilty in federal court Jan. 25 on three counts related to the unlawful killing of protected migratory birds. Robert Yost, 52, of New Castle, and Jacob Reese, 27, of Enon Valley, both in Lawrence County, were convicted of poisoning 17 Canada geese, 10 red-winged blackbirds and a mallard duck with corn coated with carbofuran, a registered restricted-use pesticide, in June 2020. The verdict came 15 months after their October 2022 trial.