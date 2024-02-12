Put-In-Bay marina in Ohio to get major, $2.8 million upgrade

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio DNR (ODNR) approved a Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) of $1,430,885.50 for the renovation of DeRivera Park B Dock, which is situated in the heart of Put-in-Bay on South Bass Island. The transformative project aims to modernize and enhance one of the most popular destinations on Lake Erie, providing a state-of-the-art facility for boaters from Western Lake Erie and even beyond.