Mosquito Creek Lake struggles on walleyes, good for bass in Ohio’s Trumbull County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Walleyes have seen better days at Mosquito Creek Lake in Trumbull County. The 7,850-acre lake is currently in the middle of a cyclical downturn in terms of its walleye population, said Curt Wagner, fish management supervisor for the ODNR Division of Wildlife in Akron.