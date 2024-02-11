Commentary: Revamped national survey reveals participation in hunting, fishing, more

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service since 1955 has followed trends in the outdoors by conducting the National Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation Survey about every five years. It’s a massive, continuous effort. Public conservation and wildlife agencies across the United States – including the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission – and commercial enterprises rely on the survey to reveal peaks and valleys in the numbers of hunters, anglers, and others who participate in outdoor-related endeavors.