Trumpeter swans triumphing in southern Illinois thanks to recovery efforts

The trumpeter swans continue to make a triumphant return to southern Illinois. The latest DNR aerial survey showed the following numbers: 394 total swans counted, 139 at Burning Star Mine, 183 at Union County Refuge, 39 at Pyramid, 22 at Rend Lake, nine at Keck’s and two at Carlyle Lake. This doesn’t take into consideration the numbers of small groups ranging from four to as many as 20 or 30 that I have been finding scattered out across private small ponds and lakes.