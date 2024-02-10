Ryan Rothstein: Take advantage of the many things a typical winter wouldn’t allow in the deer woods

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you’re the type that happens to enjoy winter, you’ll have to forgive me. Whether your sled has been parked in the shed all winter or if your ice-fishing season has been a complete bust, I’m sorry, but I can’t give you my sympathies. The main reason is that a mild winter like this is just what the doctor ordered – both for the deer herd and for me.