Tiny window for winter walleyes barely counts as “ice fishing season” on Ohio’s Lake Erie

After more than a week of arctic temperatures blanketed the region in mid-January, portions of Lake Erie quickly got cold enough to freeze, which provided a few days for ice anglers to dust off their hard-water gear and head out. The first two ice shanties were planted near the “old ramp” off South Bass Island’s west shore on Wednesday, Jan. 17.