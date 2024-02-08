Pennsylvania Game Commission keeps Saturday opening day for deer season despite many lobbying for Monday opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In what has become a common theme at Pennsylvania Game Commission meetings, the first day of the rifle deer season remained a controversial subject once again when the board met Jan. 27. During a lengthy public comment period that featured 62 speakers, the American marten reintroduction plan and the first day of deer season were the dominant topics. When it came to the latter, many of the speakers – 21 – favored changing the opening day back to the first Monday after Thanksgiving, while three told the board they wanted it to remain on Saturday.