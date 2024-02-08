Search
Thursday, February 8th, 2024
Thursday, February 8th, 2024

Ohio’s 2023-24 deer harvest highest in more than a decade, includes near record buck kill

The 95,370 bucks taken in the 2023-24 season is the second largest buck kill in Ohio’s history, just a few hundred shy of the 95,704 recorded in 2006. (Stock photo courtesy of Ohio Division of Wildlife)
With the Feb. 4 conclusion of Ohio’s extensive deer hunting season, participants enabled the final all-implements tally to enter the record books, achieving a total of 213,928 animals. This is the second consecutive year that Ohio’s deer kill has surpassed the 200,000-animal mark, and the 12th time overall since 2002. This season’s count was the highest in more than a decade, with the summit being in the 2012-13 season in which 217,018 animals were tallied. Last year’s all-seasons deer kill was 210,977 animals.
