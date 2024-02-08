Ohio’s 2023-24 deer harvest highest in more than a decade, includes near record buck kill

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With the Feb. 4 conclusion of Ohio’s extensive deer hunting season, participants enabled the final all-implements tally to enter the record books, achieving a total of 213,928 animals. This is the second consecutive year that Ohio’s deer kill has surpassed the 200,000-animal mark, and the 12th time overall since 2002. This season’s count was the highest in more than a decade, with the summit being in the 2012-13 season in which 217,018 animals were tallied. Last year’s all-seasons deer kill was 210,977 animals.