Minnesota’s Stop Carp Coalition plans to meet with Gov. Walz staff regarding carp barrier, action plan

Organizations from Stop Carp Coalition will meet with staff from Gov. Tim Walz’s office on Monday, Feb. 12, to advocate for a carp deterrent at Lock and Dam 5 as well as the Minnesota DNR’s new Invasive Carp Action Plan. Whitney Clark, executive director of Friends of the Mississippi River, said today that the organizations attending the meeting will include Friends of the Mississippi River, MN-FISH, Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance, Trout Unlimited, Minnesota Conservation Federation, National Parks Conservation Association, and Conservation Minnesota.