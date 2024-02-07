Minnesota Mixed Bag: Outdoor News seeking Person of the Year nominations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond, often with little fanfare, to preserve and promote Minnesota’s outdoors? For the 24th consecutive year, Outdoor News will this spring announce its person of the year, putting on display the outstanding efforts of a deserving sportsman or woman.