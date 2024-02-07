Minnesota DNR seeking smokechasers, wildfire response leads

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry is hiring smokechasers and wildfire response leads as wildland firefighters.

No experience is necessary to become a smokechaser. Training is provided, schedules are flexible, and there are jobs available statewide. Smokechasers work on a call-when-needed basis. It’s an adventuresome and meaningful way to protect your community while earning extra money.

Some wildfire experience or education is required for the wildfire response lead positions. These are full-time, permanent, seasonal union positions.

Smokechaser positions start at $15.15 per hour with raises based on experience and qualifications. Visit the map of DNR Forestry offices and field stations to see all possible work locations. Smokechasers must be able to pass the NWCG Work Capacity Test at the moderate level (able to walk two miles within 30 minutes while wearing a 25-pound vest or backpack).

For more information or to apply, contact your nearest DNR Fire Team Leader.

Wildfire response lead positions are paid $18.50 to $23.97 per hour and are full-time, seasonal jobs available in Brainerd, Eveleth, Grand Rapids, Aitkin, Deer River, Hill City, McGrath, Orr, Tower, and Warroad.

Apply on the Minnesota State Careers website. For more information, e-mail Clarissa Spicer at clarissa.spicer@state.mn.us.