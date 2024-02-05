Star Watch: The Gemini Twins are bright and relatively easy to find

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For those brave souls willing to venture out on clear, cold winter nights, there are some great star-gazing opportunities. Some of my favorites, maybe because they’re easy to find, are the constellation Orion and the stars and constellations that surround it.