Backyard and Beyond: ‘Wondrous Things’ from winter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Carla Randecker titled her amazing photo of a wintry sky, “The wondrous things you can see if you pay attention.” While such a combination of sun halo and “sun dogs” isn’t rare, all the meteorological conditions – ice crystal shape, orientation and clarity – must be aligned to create this effect. Such sights often come before a storm, but Randecker said that didn’t happen this time, just high winds. She always carries her smartphone because she never knows what she might see while, in this case, feeding her chickens.