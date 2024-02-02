Wisconsin Natural Resources Board gives DNR the nod on 10% fewer bear tags this fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) reduced the bear harvest quota from last season for 2024, which will result in 10% fewer tags to be issued. The 2023 bear harvest took a significant dip, totaling 3,005 bears, whereas the kill in an average year is around 4,000. The 2023 harvest included 26 bears shot on agriculture damage permits, 25 during learn-to-hunt events, and 29 bears by tribal off-reservation hunters.