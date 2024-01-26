An experiment with tip-ups reveals the power of a fluorocarbon leader. Here are the details.
WI Daily Update: An experiment with tip-ups shows the catching power of fluorocarbon leaders
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
MN Daily Update: An experiment with tip-ups shows the catching power of fluorocarbon leaders
An experiment with tip-ups reveals the power of a fluorocarbon leader. Here are the details.
Steve Sarley: Recent Chicago Bulls’ ceremony a sad but nice reminder of Jerry Krause’s love of fishing
The Chicago Bulls held a ceremony on Jan. 12 to establish their Ring of Honor. The Ring’s purpose is to
Vic Attardo: Small New York lakes produce lots of winter largemouths
The lakes in central New York were locked and loaded. Traveling around from Otsego to Canadarago, even to the still