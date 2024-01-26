Gear & Gadgets: Cuddeback launches Tracks trail cameras, Kast-King tackle bags, and more

Cuddeback, an industry leader in trail camera technology, announces “Tracks” cellular trail cameras. This line of trail cameras will focus on traditional cell cameras outside of the CuddeLink ecosystem.

Tracks is built on a new small ergonomic camera platform that maximizes the features users are looking for in a cellular trail camera. Historically, lesser cell cameras have been plagued by poor or spotty coverage and mediocre image quality.

The new Tracks camera combats this issue with the integration of dual external paddle antennas for superior LTE reception in fringe areas. Tracks uses an advanced IR-cut image sensor resulting in better image quality and reliability. The camera runs on four D batteries, which provides longer battery life than cameras powered by AA batteries. Additionally, Tracks supports connectivity to all Cuddeback accessories, ranging from external battery packs and solar panels to mounting systems.

A built-in user interface allows the users to easily program and make changes to settings while at the camera. Users can also remotely adjust camera settings through the web interface or via the smart phone app.

Finally, the new Tracks series allows users to access images four different ways: smartphone app, email, text messaging, and online web interface. And Tracks can send emails & texts to up to five people, allowing users to share images with friends and family without giving them access to the account.

KAST-KING RELEASES FISHING TACKLE BAGS

Designed with the angler in mind, Kast-King tackle bags make it easy to organize, manage, and store your fishing gear.

Their tackle bags are tough and water resistant. Made from Dacron polyester, these bags are built to withstand the rigorous conditions anglers face every day. The polyester material helps to repel moisture while the padded handle and shoulder straps help to reduce the fatigue of a fully stuffed tackle bag.

KastKing tackle bags offer generous organizing and storage capacity. Both models offer a large main compartment to house your tackle trays stuffed with hard baits, soft baits, and terminal tackle. Our large bag can accommodate up to (4) 3700 size standard tackle trays and the medium back can hold up to (3) 3600 size standard tackle trays. Numerous zippered pockets are ideal for stashing additional soft baits, small utility trays, terminal tackle, tools, or other small items. A rubberized mesh pocket offers a good spot for leader line, line cutter, baits, or rain gear for easy access.

Your valuables will be protected from the elements with the internal waterproof pocket, ideal for storing your keys, phone, and wallet.

Choose the right KastKing tackle bag to suit your needs and fish in style! For more information, visit www.kastking.com.

GLACIER TOY HAULERS

The folks at Glacier have a few simple goals with their fish houses: Build only the highest quality shelters, constructed of premium materials that provide lasting value and years of trouble-free service – enough said.

Their current lineup of Toy Hauler shelters is no exception.

Glacier Toy Haulers provide year round use with mega room for moving additional toys and gear to and from the lake, campground, and woods. These spacious shelters are available in a wide range of colors and are available in 14- to 18-foot models.

Standard large doors are 60-inches wide x 72-inches tall, while the extra large door on the bigger units measure 77-inches wide x 80-inches tall.

Depending on the size, Glacier’s Toy haulers are built with six to nine holes and a carrying cargo capacity of up to 2,200 pounds.

All Glacier houses feature a weathersealed, seamless-rubber, trussed roof constructed of 3/8-inch plywood. They are built with strength and built for fun and are the “Ultimate Way To Play For All Seasons”.

Visit www.glaciericehouse.com to find out more about Glacier Toy Haulers and what separates a Glacier house from the competition.

FLIPPIN LID ICE HOLE COVER

There’s now a way to leave your ice hole cover in place when setting the hook and pulling in a fish. The new Patent Pending Flippin Lid is a one button, quick release flip top lid that’s as easy as a push of a button – with your foot. So there’s no more bending over to open your lid, just push the button, set the hook, and you have a quick, trouble-free opening to reel them in.

The Flippin Lid also prevents your foot from falling into the ice and it’s the fastest flipping cover made for ice fishing. Once installed in just minutes, it’s even easy enough for children to operate. The Flippin Lid is durable and made in the USA with polycarbonate plastic, which means it won’t crack or break when walking over it.

Installation is simple, since the lids Velcro down to the floor. The Flippin Lid fits all wheel or skid-type fishing shelters and can also be used in a portable shelter by simply placing a mat down on the ice to attach to. You can find more information and a video of the cover in use at www.flippinlid.com.

THIRD EDITION OF BIG GAME RECORDS OF MINNESOTA IS RELEASED

Big Game Record of Minnesota, Third Edition is filled with all trophies entered prior to July 1, 2023. New to the Big Game Records of Minnesota Third Edition, is the inclusion of the trophies Gross Score when it was available. Previous editions of the record book only included the Net/Final Score. Besides the addition of the Gross Score the third edition has over 1,800 new entries, new stories & photos, updated trophies of the year, updated ranks for all categories of Big Game Animals of Minnesota, including shed records.

We are sending out postcards to all new entries in the third edition book. The front of the postcard has the image of the book’s cover, our logo and name, and website. The back of the card has the following description:

The Minnesota Official Measurers (MOM) is excited to announce the recent release of their Third Edition of the Big game Records of Minnesota.

The book contains over 30 years of Minnesota Big Game records. With over 1,800 entries since the 2nd edition was printed. This high quality 8.5” x 11” hardcover book is over 300 pages containing over 15,000 trophy entries. It also has many photos along with several stories of successful hunts.

The book contains big game records organized by county for easier look-up and research. It also contains more photos and a complete section for shed antlers.

Order yours today while supplies last. All of this can be found at mnmom.com.