Monday, January 22nd, 2024
Wisconsin’s Leah Saffert, age 10, catches 50-inch, 34-pound muskie through the ice

Jamie Saffert, of Rice Lake, helps his daughter, Leah, 10, hold a 50-plus-inch muskie she caught Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in the Zippel Bay area on the south shore of Lake of the Woods in Minnesota. The big muskie weighed 34 pounds and was released after a few quick photos. According to local fishing guides, catching a muskie is a rare occurrence on the south shore of Lake of the Woods. (Photo courtesy of Lake of the Woods Tourism)
Fishing with her dad and brother, 10-year-old Leah Saffert, of Rice Lake, Wis., was tending tip-ups on Minnesota’s Lake of the Woods when she hooked, and then landed, a 50-inch muskie Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in the Zippel Bay area on the huge lake’s south shore. When the flag popped, the spindle started spinning and young Saffert set the hook.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

