Wisconsin’s Leah Saffert, age 10, catches 50-inch, 34-pound muskie through the ice

Fishing with her dad and brother, 10-year-old Leah Saffert, of Rice Lake, Wis., was tending tip-ups on Minnesota’s Lake of the Woods when she hooked, and then landed, a 50-inch muskie Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in the Zippel Bay area on the huge lake’s south shore. When the flag popped, the spindle started spinning and young Saffert set the hook.