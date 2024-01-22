Winter fishing open water is worth the effort; here’s how to stay warm

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was 26 degrees outside when I crawled out of bed at 5:30 a.m. to make my morning cup of Tim Horton’s coffee. It was a morning like any other with one exception – I would be going fishing on the lower Niagara River in two hours. It started with an invitation from Capt. Ned Librock of Catching Dreams Charters. He had also asked his Catching Dreams partner and board member Roy Larson, but when Larson saw what the temperatures were going to be, he took a rain check.