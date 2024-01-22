Search
Monday, January 22nd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, January 22nd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Winter fishing open water is worth the effort; here’s how to stay warm

Capt. Ned Librock with Catching Dreams Charters (left) and Capt. Connor Cinelli of Cinelli's Fishing Adventures holds up a steelhead double caught by Librock and Chris Brown (center) in Devil's Hole before the storm. (Photo courtesy of Bill Hilts, Jr.)
It was 26 degrees outside when I crawled out of bed at 5:30 a.m. to make my morning cup of Tim Horton’s coffee. It was a morning like any other with one exception – I would be going fishing on the lower Niagara River in two hours. It started with an invitation from Capt. Ned Librock of Catching Dreams Charters. He had also asked his Catching Dreams partner and board member Roy Larson, but when Larson saw what the temperatures were going to be, he took a rain check.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?