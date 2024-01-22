Search
Monday, January 22nd, 2024
New York DEC: Public comments sought on Big Moose Tract Conservation Easement

Webb, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comments on the draft Recreation Management Plan (RMP) for the Big Moose Tract Conservation Easement in the town of Webb, Herkimer County.

The Big Moose Tract is approximately 23,850 acres and contains commercially managed forestland, several small ponds, portions of Birch, Fourth, Sunday, and Twitchell creeks, the Independence River, and the West Branch of the Beaver River. Under the terms of an interim RMP, a trail to the Stillwater Mountain fire tower and 12.4 miles of public snowmobile trails are open to the public.

The property borders approximately 18.4 miles of forest preserve lands (Ha-De-Ron-Dah and Pigeon Lake Wildernesses and Fulton Chain and Independence River Wild Forests) and 2.5 miles with the Three Lakes Tract Conservation Easement. Nearly 4 miles of the Remsen Lake Placid Travel Corridor pass through the property.

DEC proposes the following actions in the draft RMP:

• The Stillwater Mountain Fire Tower and access trail will remain open to the public except for the period from the second Tuesday in October through Dec. 20 each year (seasonal closure of this trail is a term of the conservation easement);

• Selective tree cutting around the Stillwater Mountain Fire Tower will take place to enhance scenic views;

• All snowmobile trails currently located on the property will be retained;

• Alternative snowmobiles trails will be designated or constructed (0.7 miles of new construction) to be used when main trails are closed due to winter timber harvesting.

Also, a visitor survey will be conducted at Stillwater Mountain to inform DEC about visitor experience on the trail and summit. And, an interpretive panel will be developed and installed highlighting forestry on the Big Moose Tract.

For more information the draft RMP and a PowerPoint presentation summarizing the draft RMP visit DEC’s website.

DEC is accepting public comments through Feb. 2. Comments can be submitted via email to R6.UMP@dec.ny.gov or mailed to Matthew Nowak, Environmental Program Specialist, NYS DEC, 7327 State Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367.

What outdoor activities interest you?