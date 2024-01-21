Dean Bortz: Just what the heck is a ‘green sheet’ on the Wisconsin NRB meeting agenda?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve been navigating the natural resources management “hallways” from the Wisconsin DNR to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the state university system to local conservation groups to the Natural Resources Board and to the Conservation Congress (whoops, almost forgot court systems and the legislature) for so long now I know where to turn and who to talk to if a question arises on any topic. It’s long been second nature for me and any other outdoors reporter.