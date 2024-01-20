Joe Martino: Don’t apologize for being a hunter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I killed a deer last fall. That’s right, I killed one. Notice I did not say “collect, take” or “get.” I could have said harvested because that is also what I did since we will eat it, but I did not – and will not – hide nor try to disguise what I did. Nor should I. There are enough people who are too far removed from where their food comes from as it is, I certainly don’t want to add to that separation.