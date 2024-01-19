Milwaukee Boat Show opens this weekend. Meet Dan at Nuckleheads Bar and Grill for the 13th annual Fishoree to support ABATE Wisconsin Saturday, noon-5 p.m. on Jan. 20. World Championship Snowmobile Derby returns to Eagle River this weekend. Seek professional help for hearing loss and ringing in the ear due to noise exposure and other factors. Cold snap brings good ice cover to Madison lakes. Jeff looks forward to another fishing tournament season.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1903
