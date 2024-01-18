What is the most important piece of equipment freshwater fishing hall-of-famer Gary Roach has for ice fishing? Here’s his answer.
WI Daily Update: What is Gary Roach’s most important piece of equipment for ice fishing?
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Commentary: It’s time to legalize centerfire rifles for deer hunting in Ohio
Imagine that cool, crisp fall morning while deer hunting. Maybe it’s a muzzleloader from your great-grandfather, a shotgun passed down
Minnesota’s famed wildlife artist, Jim Killen, dies at 89
Jim Killen was known to look at life as a painting in waiting.
“It starts with a dream and a
Gear & Gadgets: HEVI-Shot ammunition announces new loads for 2024, plus much more
HEVI-Shot is proud to announce several new loads for 2024.
The all-new, steel-shot product line — targeted for upland hunters