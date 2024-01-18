A total of 1,800 turn out for Iowa first day hikes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Iowans turned out in force on New Year's Day to mark the 13th annual state park first day hikes. A total of 1,800 people joined the hikes, with 18 parks and one state forest participating in the exercise. In two cases, events kicked off 100th anniversary celebrations.