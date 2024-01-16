New approach will test the removal of invasives at Iowa’s Backbone State Park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Iowa Department of Natural Resources foresters are using a novel plan to eliminate invasive species, testing that approach at Backbone State Park near Strawberry Point. The approach involves using a bulldozer and excavator to pull out decimated pine trees and invading plants in the infested area, planting brohm grass, killing resurgent broad-leaf plants and planting seedlings in the affected acreage. The project will take up to three years to complete.