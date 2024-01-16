Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

JAN. 20: Bobcat hunting season closes in Unit G.

FEB. 1: Spring turkey application period ends.

FEB. 1: Bobcat hunting season closes in Unit D.

FEB. 17-18: Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

FEB. 25: Permanent Ice Shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

MARCH 1: Bobcat hunting season closes in Units A, B, & C.

MARCH 1: Fox hunting season ends

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open seven days a week all year.

SHOWS

JAN. 19-21: Kalamazoo Outdoor Sports Expo will be held at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49048. Visit Kalamazoooutdoorexpo.com or call Kerry Moore at (219) 575-8502 for more info.

JAN. 27-FEB. 4: Progressive Detroit Boat Show, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

FEB. 22-25: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 2: Sportsman’s Swap Meet & Gun Show will be held 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Perch Point Conservation Club, 7930 Meisner, Casco Twp., MI 48064. Call Harry at (810) 278-5630 for more info.

MARCH 7-10: Ultimate Sport Show–Grand Rapids will be held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Visit www.showspan.com for more info.

MARCH 14-17: The Progressive Novi Boat Show, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

APRIL 18-20: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous will be held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. Visit www.backcountryhunters.org for more information.

MAY 18-19: Great Lakes Boating Festival, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, 788 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48236. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

JAN. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Port Huron Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge #343, 3292 Beach Road, Port Huron, MI 48060. Call Sue Hudy at (810) 982-8531 for more info.

JAN. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Clare/Harrison Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Lions Club, 417 Fairlane Street, Harrison, MI 48625. Call Margaret Zelinski at (810) 618-1681 for more info.

JAN. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan West Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at the Gilmore, 5279 W. River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Michigan Hunt Camp begins at 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2573 Winkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 31: Whitetails Unlimited Pine River Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Alma Elks Club, 610 W. Warwick, Alma, MI, 48801. Call Darren Fish at (989) 388-3001 for more info.

FEB. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at Eagle Eye Banquet Center,15500 Chandler Rd., Bath, MI 48808. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Kalamazoo Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Fountains, 525 S. Riverview Drive, Parchment, MI 49004. Call Dave Wilkins at (269) 377-3149 for more info.

FEB. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Croton Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 381, 6812 S. Croton Hardy Dr., Newaygo, MI 49337. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Ionia Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115 S. Steel Street, Ionia, MI, 48846. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 24: Whitetails Unlimited West Branch Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 601 Columbus Avenue, West Branch, MI 48661. Call Jim Gilbert at (989) 550-4828 for more info.

MARCH 1 & 2: Whitetails Unlimited Livingston County Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. on the 1st, 4 p.m. on the 2nd at the Elks Lodge, 2830 East Grand River, Howell, MI 48843. Contact Jennifer DeGrandchamp at (517) 404-3245 for more info.

MARCH 2: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur, MI 49045. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited St. Joseph County Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Sturgis Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1207 W. Chicago Drive, Sturgis, MI 49091. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 16: Whitetails Unlimited Cedar Springs Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 91 N. 1st Street, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Contact Brian Egan at (616) 291-5335 for more info.

MARCH 30: Whitetails Unlimited Stockbridge Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at American Legion 510, 830 S. Clinton Street, Stockbridge, MI 49286. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited West Huron Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Pigeon Event Center, 311 Main Street, Pigeon, MI 48755. Call Jim Gilbert at (989) 550-4828 for more info.

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited Houghton Lake Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Northern Center, 7784 Stone School Road, Houghton Lake, MI 48629. Call Dave DenBoer at (989) 429-0822 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Shelby Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Shelby Optimist Club, 788 Industrial Park Drive, Shelby, MI 49455. Call Dustin Waller at (231) 861-5599 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva, MI 49645. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Lenawee Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post #180, 16113 Cadmus Road, Hudson, MI 72428. Call John Ofchar at (517) 812-8480 for more info.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Wexford County Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Grill, 7839 E. 46 ½ Road, Cadillac, MI 49601. Call Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 for more info.