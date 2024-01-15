Gear & Gadgets: Rapala-VMC Tungsten Mongo Jig, Tungsten Tubby Jig and more

RAPALA-VMC TUNGSTEN MONGO JIG AND TUBBY JIG

When the days turn cold and the nights get even colder, turn the heat up with VMC’s Tungsten Mongo Jig and Tungsten Tubby Jig for some hot and fast hardwater vertical action.

Now available in four new colors – Glow Juicy Lucy, Glow Metallic Rainbow, Glow Metallic Red, and Glow Black Wonderbread.

These new colors feature VMC’s exclusive Ultra Glow finish that allows the Mongo and Tubby jig heads to be seen even in the darkest of waters – perfect for attracting finicky Crappie, Bluegills, Perch, Walleye, and other species.

The Tungsten Mongo Jig is a fast-dropping tungsten jig head that provides a smaller profile combined with a super sharp VMC X-Long Power Gap hook that is perfect for rigging your favorite live or soft plastic bait. A 90-degree line time keeps the jig balanced at all times. It’s available in two sizes, 1/32 oz. and 1/16 oz.

The Tungsten Tubby Jig is a heavy density tungsten jig that delivers a soft plastic bait or live bait to the strike zone faster. It features a super sharp VMC Power Gap hook and a 90-degree hook eye to ensure the optimal horizontal position. It’s available in two sizes, 1/32 oz. and 1/16 oz.

VMC® is one of several legendary fishing lure brands that belong to the Rapala VMC family. Learn more, visit www.Rapala.com.

CLAM OUTDOORS MISAGO SPINNING REEL FOR ICE

The Misago spinning reel by Clam features all the top components that ice anglers are looking for all in one reel. It is incredibly smooth with a 9+1 ball bearing system, Multi-Disk Teflon Drag System and graphite wide rotor and chrome steel ball bearings.

No matter the species you’re targeting this hardwater season, if you desire a premium reel designed for ice fishing this is the reel for you.

Clam Outdoors began as a manufacturer of quality ice fishing equipment over 30 years ago. The leader in the ice-fishing industry offers a full line of hardwater fishing supplies, including the Fish Trap® (flip over shelters), Clam™ pop-up hub-style shelters, IceArmor™ by Clam (outerwear: bibs, parkas, head & hand) and Clam Ice Fishing clothing (base layer, socks, boots).

To view and learn more, please visit www.clamoutdoors.com

PORTABLE WINCH, TRUE POWER IN YOUR HANDS

On the market for the last 20 years, Portable Winch is undeniably an essential tool for the outdoor community. The winch comes with the essential accessories to be out-of-the-box ready to pull!

They are lightweight, to be carried by hand anywhere for any task. They are powerful, pulling up to 2,200 lb in a single line. With a block and tackle, you can double, triple, or even quadruple their pulling strength. They are reliable; powered by the renown Honda 4-stroke GX series engines. They are innovative; Portable Winch Co. is the first one to have launched an 80/82 V battery-powered winch.

This is the tool to retrieve your big game such as bear or elk from hard-to-reach areas. To get your vehicle out of a precarious situation where a standard winch is of no use. It doesn’t end there! Got a dock or boat? Winch it. Got logs to clean out your property or firewood to collect? Winch it. Possibilities are endless; thanks to the capstan ingenuity, Portable Winch stands out, allowing pulls over unlimited distances, with constant speed and power. Your imagination is the only limit.

To find your local dealer and learn more call 1-888-388-7855 or visit www.portablewinch.com/collections/1-chooseyour-model-of-winch

SAWYER PERMETHRIN INSECT REPELLENT FOR CLOTHING GEAR AND TENTS

Permethrin is a fabric insect repellent treatment with a chemical make-up similar to the organic compounds produced by Chrysanthemum-like flowers.

Sawyer Permethrin can be applied on clothing, tents, sleeping bags, and other outdoor gear.

It is more than just an insect repellent — it actually kills ticks, mosquitoes, spiders, chiggers, mites, and more than 55 other kinds of insects.

It does not harm any fabrics or finishes and the treatment is 100% odorless after drying.

Once the insect repellent has completely dried and bonded with the fabric fibers, it will last for 6 weeks or 6 washes.

The treatment does not deteriorate in the rain or in water, it is the heavy agitation of a washing machine or outdoor exposure that slowly breaks down the permethrin insect repellent.

For more information and where to buy visit www.Sawyer.com

A TRUE LEGEND – VEXILAR FL-8SE



The classic FL-8SE flasher from Vexilar is truly legendary.

It continues to be the worlds most popular three-color sonar flasher and still the best all-around flasher/sonar units ever designed.

The hallmark three-color display shows weak targets in green, medium strength targets in orange and strong bottom targets in red.

Its 525 segments of resolution, super bright LEDs and 10 interference rejection settings make the FL-8SE a great flasher/fish finder on the ice and in the boat.

The FL-8SE is the unit that started the ice fishing electronics revolution and remains a top choice for anglers year round.

Visit www.vexilar.com for more information on it and all of Vexilar’s electronics options.