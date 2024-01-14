Ron Schara: In 2024, resolve to be involved in outdoor issues

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New Year’s resolutions seem to be going out of style. Just as well, probably. Typically they’re promises to ourselves that are not kept. I know. I’m good at breaking resolutions. As proof, the day I quit cigarettes was not the first day of January. It was supposed to be. I lied to myself, my friends, my family about giving up the habit on the first day of a new year.