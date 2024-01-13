Pennsylvania gets grant for wildlife crossings

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pennsylvania has received federal funds aimed at reducing the number of deadly wildlife-vehicle collisions on commonwealth roadways while improving connectivity for terrestrial and aquatic species. An $840,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration’s Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program will be used to strategically plan for the construction of corridors that deer and other species can use to safely move across roads.