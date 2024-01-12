Ohio hunter says he was harassed in Portage County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A case of possible hunter harassment has drawn the attention of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Division of Wildlife. The former because the impacted hunter – Richard Page of Portage County – alleges a female fired a gun while he was hunting deer on his own property during Ohio’s recent week-long firearms deer-hunting. The latter because harassing a hunter is a violation of Ohio law.