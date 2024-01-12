Hunter takes one of Michigan’s biggest bulls during December season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Click. That’s the sound of a firing pin striking a centerfire bullet that didn’t show up for work. In the case of Lake Leelanau, Mich., native Roger Schaub, it could have also signaled the unsuccessful end to a miles-long stalk behind one of the biggest bull elk in Michigan, which in turn would mean a sixth straight frustrating day in Pigeon River Country State Forest.