H2Ohio expands to include river watersheds

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced the expansion of H2Ohio, the state’s comprehensive, data-driven strategy to improve water quality throughout Ohio. Since launching in 2019, H2Ohio has primarily focused on water infrastructure replacement in low-income areas, statewide wetland creation, and the reduction of algal-bloom-causing agricultural runoff into Lake Erie. The new H2Ohio Rivers program will expand the initiative’s overall goals to also focus on improving and maintaining the health of Ohio’s large rivers.