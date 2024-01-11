Organized predator hunts scheduled across Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At least 25 organized predator hunts are scheduled across Pennsylvania, and hunters are eager to participate. Hunts began this month, with several already underway, and continue through early March.