Here is one thing that comes in handy when heading out on fresh ice to make sure you get home safely.
WI Daily Update: Here’s one extra piece of gear that helps you stay safe on fresh ice
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Walleyes continue to show improvement at Shabbona Lake in Illinois
Walleyes appear to be stealing some of the spotlight away from bass and muskies at Shabbona Lake, a 318-acre lake
Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar
A look at upcoming outdoor-related events from across Illinois published in the Jan. 12, 2024, edition of Outdoor News.
Illinois Cuffs & Collars: Subject caught red-handed shooting from road in Schuyler County
Illinois cuffs and collars are field reports from Illinois Conservation Police CPOs. These reports are from the Jan. 12, 2024,