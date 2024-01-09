Illinois DNR recognizes efforts to reclaim mined property as habitat benefit

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Illinois DNR has announced recipients of the 2023 Land Reclamation Awards, presented by the Office of Mines and Minerals, Land Reclamation and Explosive and Aggregate divisions. The honor acknowledges projects that turn mined land into favorable habitat for wildlife and fish across the state.