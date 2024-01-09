Illinois conservation leader, John Rogner, retires after 40 years of serving wildlife, fish

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After 40 years working in conservation – including stints with DNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – DNR Assistant director John Rogner retired at the end of 2023. Rogner’s career started as a Youth Conservation Corps crew leader at Mississippi Palisades State Park while he was in graduate school at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, where he earned both bachelors and masters of sciences degrees.