Park it on Park Lake for crappies, walleyes and catfish in Wisconsin’s Columbia County

Park Lake is a 312-acre impoundment of the Fox River in the north-central Columbia County town of Pardeeville. The lake has two public boat landings; one controlled by the town of Wyocena (Rohde’s Landing) and one by Columbia County. The local DNR fisheries team most recently survey Park Lake in the spring of 2021. In total, 12,000 fish of 21 species were collected during spring netting and electrofishing on Park Lake in 2021.